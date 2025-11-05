Lima Police Shooting Suspect Has Lengthy Criminal History

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO)— Emerson Jeffrey, 35, is in custody following a police-involved shooting in Lima. Jeffrey has a lengthy criminal record spanning Ohio and Florida.

In 2021, Jeffrey pleaded guilty in Guernsey County to failing to comply with a police officer and obstructing official business after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 77. During that case, he reportedly admitted he was attempting to harm himself or provoke a police officer. This was one of six felony cases for Jeffrey, which also include burglary and tampering with evidence charges in Hardin County in 2011.

Authorities report that one Lima officer was injured during the recent incident and is in stable condition. A passenger in Jeffrey’s vehicle was also injured but has since been treated and released. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.