March 28, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Overnight Fire at Yoder Grain Prompts Massive Fire Response

by Brian Ford0
fire with black smoke during night

Yoder, Ind. (WOWO): A massive fire at Yoder Grain in the 3000 block of Yoder Road resulted in an all-callout tanker response from Allen County Firefighters. WOWO News was alerted to that fire through the 24 hour newsroom text line just after midnight. Power lines were downed between Bluffton and Harber Roads knocking out power to about 500 residences in Southern Allen County. The fire was so intense that Norfolk & Southern stopped all rail traffic through Yoder. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

