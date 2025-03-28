Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana To Host Ribbon Walk

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is inviting the community to this year’s Ribbon Walk.

The walk is happening on May 3 and offers an opportunity to support local families affected by cancer.

Members of the community can form a team and ask their friends and family to support the mission through fundraising. Last year, Cancer Services helped more than 5,000 families in their cancer journey.

They’re hoping to raise $175,000 during this year’s Ribbon Walk.

You can donate on the Cancer Services website or at the Ribbon Walk on May 3 from 9 to 11 a.m.