Palisades Nuclear Plant Restart Approved in Michigan

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Work to revive nuclear power in the Great Lakes region is gaining momentum with efforts to restart a decommissioned generating station in southwest Michigan and secure approval for construction of advanced small modular reactors at the same site.

The Palisades Nuclear Plant, an 800‑megawatt facility in Covert Township that closed in 2022 after more than five decades of operation, is undergoing renovation by Holtec International. If completed, the restart would mark the first time a decommissioned nuclear plant has returned to service in the United States. Holtec is also pursuing licensing from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build a new 680‑megawatt nuclear generating station composed of two 340‑megawatt small modular reactors (SMRs) adjacent to the existing plant.

Industry officials and clean energy advocates view SMRs as a key technology for future electricity generation due to their smaller size, modular construction, and potential to reduce water use and operating costs compared with traditional reactors. The projects align with broader regional shifts in energy demand driven by data center growth, industrial expansion, and state clean energy mandates.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has publicly endorsed the Palisades restart and SMR development, citing benefits including lower energy costs and strengthened clean energy leadership for Michigan. State funding and federal support, including loan guarantees and research incentives, are contributing to the effort.

Critics have raised concerns about safety, waste management, and construction costs, and legal challenges to the Palisades restart are pending in federal court.

Holtec’s licensing efforts and the anticipated timeline for construction and operation were reported by ABC 7 Detroit.