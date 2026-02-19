Flight Delayed Over Missing No Smoking Sign

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) A major airline recently delayed a flight after a required “no smoking” sign was discovered missing in one row of seats, preventing the aircraft from legally departing.

A traveler shared that the issue was discovered at the gate, and the airline awaited maintenance at JFK to replace the missing sticker. While some passengers suggested a temporary fix, federal regulations mandate specific signage for all aircraft, even though smoking is prohibited.

Travel experts say the airline had little flexibility once the missing sign was reported. Gary Leff, a Texas-based aviation consultant, explained that federal rules do not allow departures without the proper illuminated “no smoking” indicators.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past, including a United Airlines grounding over sign compliance. The FAA updated its rules in 2024 to allow signs to be continuously illuminated without the ability to turn them on and off.

The incident and related regulations were reported by Fox News.