Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closes

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials with Parkview Health say that Parkview LaGrange Hospital will be closed for up to 48 hours due to an air conditioning outage.

Residents in need of emergency care are encouraged to call 911 or go to the next closet emergency room.

Emergency care is still available with the hospital’s emergency department relocated to the hospital’s medical office building, which is not impacted by the outage.

All inpatients have been transferred to other facilities, with surgeries and procedures rescheduled.

The medical office building remains open and unaffected.