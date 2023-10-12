NIPSCO Officials Hint At Rate Decrease This Winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some possible good news this winter for natural gas customers. Officials from NIPSCO have indicated that customers could pay up to 24% less this winter season for heat than what they did in 2022. According to a Wednesday release from NIPSCO, the average consumer will pay about $166 less than last season during the heating period which is designated from November 1ast to March 31st, however actual bills will vary based on factors such as household size, home insulation quality and thermostat settings.

NIPSCO increased gas bills 10% this time last year, costing the average customer $20 more per month over the five-month cold season than the previous year.