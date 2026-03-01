Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic To Return To Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic will return to Fort Wayne this spring.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps say 24 high school and college baseball teams will join at Parkview Field for matchups between northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio teams.

The schedule for this year’s PSM Baseball Classis is as follows:

April 14: New Haven vs. Heritage (4:30 p.m.)

April 14: IU South Bend vs. Indiana Tech (7 p.m.)

April 15: Northrop vs. DeKalb (4:30 p.m.)

April 15: East Noble vs. Snider (7 p.m.)

April 28: Norwell vs. Leo (4:30 p.m.)

April 28: Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian (7 p.m.)

April 29: Hicksville vs. Fairview (4:30 p.m.)

April 29: Trine University vs. Manchester University (7 p.m.)

May 12: Edgerton vs. Bryan (4:30 p.m.)

May 12: Carroll vs. Homestead (7 p.m.)

May 13: Canterbury vs. Churubusco (4:30 p.m.)

May 13: Eastside vs. West Noble (7 p.m.)

You can get your tickets HERE.