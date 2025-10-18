October 18, 2025
Part of S.R. 114 renamed to honor fallen U.S. Marine from Fort Wayne

by Alyssa Foster
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Part of State Road 114 has been renamed after a fallen U.S. Marine from Fort Wayne. 

A one-mile portion of the road along the Whitley-Huntington County line has been dedicated as the “Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz Memorial Mile.”

Tomkiewicz was one of four Marines killed in the line of duty in March 2022 when their MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed due to difficult weather conditions. 

A renaming ceremony was held on Friday for the dedication where State Senator Justin Busch was joined by Tomkiewicz’s family, friends and community members. Busch authored Senate Concurrent Resolution 12 this year which urged the INDOT to rename the stretch.

