National School Bus Safety Week Urges Drivers To Stop For Flashing Red Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As National School Bus Safety Week kicks off across the country, transportation and safety leaders are sounding the alarm: when the red lights are flashing, there is no passing.

The School Transportation Association of Indiana, alongside organizations like the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation, the National School Transportation Association, and key industry partners such as Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, Blue Bird Corporation, and ROUSH CleanTech, is urging drivers to slow down and prioritize the safety of school children.

To help spread the message, RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece—driver of the No. 60 car—stars in a new video campaign reminding drivers that even professional racers stop for school buses. The campaign highlights a simple but critical message: Safety around school buses is everyone’s responsibility.

“Every time a driver illegally passes a stopped school bus, they put a child’s life at risk,” said Katrina Morris, Executive Director of the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation. “Stopping takes only seconds—but it can prevent a tragedy.”

New data from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) reveals the scope of the danger. According to the 2024–2025 National Stop Arm Violation Survey, 114,239 bus drivers in 36 states and D.C. reported 67,258 illegal passings in a single day. When projected nationally, this equates to over 39.3 million violations annually—still an alarming figure, even though it shows a drop from last year’s 45.2 million estimated incidents.

“Regardless of the number, 39.3 million violations is simply too many,” said NASDPTS President Mike Stier. “The illegal passing of stopped school buses continues to be the greatest safety danger to children. States must continue to raise awareness and enforce laws that protect our students.”

Efforts across the country are ramping up, with some states strengthening penalties, introducing camera enforcement, and launching public education campaigns to target distracted or impatient drivers.

National School Bus Safety Week runs from October 20 to 24, and the theme—“When the Reds are Flashing, There is No Passing”—serves as a crucial reminder to all motorists.

“School buses remain the safest way for students to travel,” said Dr. Terry Tippin, Executive Director of the School Transportation Association of Indiana. “But we need the public’s help to keep it that way. Stay alert. Stop for the bus. And always, always put children’s safety first.”