January 4, 2024
Ohio News

Paulding Co. murder suspect deemed competent to stand trial

by Derek Decker
PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) – A murder suspect in Paulding County has been deemed “competent” to stand trial, according to a report from The Crescent-News.

24-year-old Clay Dockery has been held in a mental health facility since July, and Dockery’s defense is asking for a second opinion on his competency.

Dockery is charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

The report from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus described Dockery as “intellectually disabled, but capable of understanding the nature of the proceedings.”

Dockery is accused of killing 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams and her husband 81-year-old Bruce Williams at their home just south of Broughton on Dec. 8, 2022.

