COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) – Looking for a place to repurpose your Christmas tree? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has some ideas.

According to The Crescent-News, recycled trees can be repurposed as fish habitat.

Each winter, ODNR places trees at wildlife areas and public lakes around the state, which you can track at wildohio.gov.

In addition, ODNR suggests using a tree as the centerpiece of a brush pile. It can help provide shelter for small animals.