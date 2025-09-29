New Workplace Warning: “Quiet Cracking” Hits Majority of U.S. Workers

NEW YORK (WOWO News): A new trend called “quiet cracking” is impacting more than half of American workers, according to a new report by learning platform TalentLMS.

Unlike burnout or quiet quitting, quiet cracking happens when employees still like their jobs—but feel unseen by management and blocked from advancement. Over time, that frustration leads to low motivation, poor focus, and dropping productivity.

In a survey of 1,000 U.S. employees:

54% reported experiencing signs of quiet cracking

20% said they battle these symptoms “frequently” or “constantly”

Researchers say it’s a growing problem and urge business leaders to watch for signs and take action early with stronger support and recognition.