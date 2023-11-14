Paulding County man sentenced for assault

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Grover Hill man was given a prison term in Paulding County for firing an assault rifle at deputies during a standoff in April.

The Crescent-News reports that 41-year-old Jeremy Hatcher was sentenced to a 3- to 4 1/2-year term on charges of attempted felonious assault and felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.

Two firearms – the assault rifle and a smaller handgun – were ordered forfeited for use or disposal by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Hatcher had pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 17 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.