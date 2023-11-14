Water rates may increase in Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Water rates may be going up next year in Van Wert.

The Van Wert Independent reports that during Monday night’s city council meeting, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the city has raised rates just once over the last 10-12 years, with that being a $1 increase to pay for the citywide water meter upgrade.

He said due to THMs and inflation, it’s time for an increase.

The increase would amount to at least a $1.80 a month, based on water usage.

He requested council members discuss the proposal at a future meeting and act on it.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for November 27.