November 14, 2023
Water rates may increase in Van Wert

by Derek Decker0

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Water rates may be going up next year in Van Wert.

The Van Wert Independent reports that during Monday night’s city council meeting, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the city has raised rates just once over the last 10-12 years, with that being a $1 increase to pay for the citywide water meter upgrade.

He said due to THMs and inflation, it’s time for an increase.

The increase would amount to at least a $1.80 a month, based on water usage.

He requested council members discuss the proposal at a future meeting and act on it.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for November 27.

