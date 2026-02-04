Study: Ohio Drivers Less Distracted Than National Average

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WOWO) Ohio drivers are less distracted behind the wheel than drivers nationwide, according to a new study.

A statewide analysis from Cambridge Mobile Telematics shows Ohio drivers averaged 21.9 phone taps per 100 miles from January through December 2025. Nationwide, drivers averaged 23.6 phone taps per 100 miles during the same period, placing Ohio about seven percent below the national average.

The study also found Ohio drivers spent less time on handheld phone calls. Data shows U.S. drivers spent an average of 0.82 percent of their driving time on handheld calls, compared to 0.78 percent for Ohio drivers.

Governor Mike DeWine said the findings show progress but urged continued caution. Ohio law prohibits most drivers from using or holding a cell phone or electronic device while driving, a measure DeWine signed into law in 2023. Handheld phone calls remain legal in the state.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones said troopers are seeing fewer crashes, but said enforcement and education efforts continue.

Preliminary state data for 2025 shows traffic deaths fell three percent compared to 2024, marking a fourth consecutive year of decline. Officials say reduced distracted driving is believed to be a contributing factor.