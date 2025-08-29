August 29, 2025
Peanut Butter Storage Debate

by David Scheie0
A detailed close-up of creamy peanut butter swirls, perfect for food lovers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Smucker’s has finally settled the peanut butter storage debate! According to the company, opened jars of stabilized peanut butter, like Jif, are perfectly fine in the pantry-no need to refrigerate.

But natural peanut butters without stabilizers, like Smucker’s Adams or Laura Scudder’s, are best stored at room temperature too-though refrigeration can extend freshness.

The National Peanut Board says open jars last up to three months in the pantry, and another 3-4 in the fridge.

And remember-no double-dipping with a jam knife. If you spot mold or smell something funky, toss it out!

