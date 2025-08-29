August 29, 2025
by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A deadly botulism outbreak in Italy linked to a food truck has sparked concerns about food truck safety.

Two people died after eating sausage and rapini sandwiches, with 14 others hospitalized. But U.S. expert Dr. Michael Policastro says botulism is rare here, with most cases tied to home-canned foods, not commercial vendors.

Still, he warns that tight quarters, heat, and limited refrigeration in food trucks can raise risks if safety measures slip.

Food truck operators stress sanitizing, glove changes, and temperature control are key to keeping customers safe.

