November 2, 2023
Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Garrett

by Heather Starr0

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a train in Garrett early Thursday morning.

It started just before 3:30 A.M. when the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 4700 block of County Road 3 near the CSX train tracks.  Upon arriving, officers found an individual who had been struck by a passing train.  The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, however, details surrounding the circumstances leading to the incident remain limited at this time.

Related posts

Science Central receives NASA grant

Darrin Wright

City Utilities Payment Drop Box Now Accepting Payments

Kayla Blakeslee

COVID-19 cases cause NACS school to close temporarily

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.