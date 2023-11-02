Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a train in Garrett early Thursday morning.

It started just before 3:30 A.M. when the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 4700 block of County Road 3 near the CSX train tracks. Upon arriving, officers found an individual who had been struck by a passing train. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, however, details surrounding the circumstances leading to the incident remain limited at this time.