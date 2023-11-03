November 3, 2023
Thursday Night Shooting Leaves One Man Seriously Injured, Juvenile Detained

by Michael McIntyre0
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A man is in life-threatening condition at a local hospital after suffering gunshot wound.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Swinney Avenue shortly after 5:30 Thursday Night. While headed to the scene, dispatch received a call from an individual stating he and another male had been shot and were already in route to a local hospital. Officers arrived at the hospital to find an adult male in life threatening condition and a juvenile male in stable condition.

One Juvenile suspect has been detained and 2 other persons of interested have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation which is on-going. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

