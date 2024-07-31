Pedestrian hit, killed on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi on I-69 overnight Wednesday.

The crash happened just after midnight. The initial investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of the interstate near Lima Road when he was struck by a semi.

The section of the interstate where the crash occurred is unlit and is under construction with lane restrictions and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

The speed of the semi and alcohol relating to the driver do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.