FWPD asking for help in vehicle theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who stole a car last week.

Police say multiple subjects broke into one vehicle and stole another late Tuesday night and early Wednesday in the Ravens Cove Addition on the city’s northwest side.

People are seen on surveillance video entering the first car. Police ask anyone who recognizes the individuals involved or the clothing they’re wearing to contact the FWPD, Crime Stoppers or the free P3 app.