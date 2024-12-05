Pedestrian killed in accident on north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of

Crescent and State Blvd. involving a pedestrian.

An ambulance was approaching the intersection at the time of the crash, which took place around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medical care was immediately provided, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim was in a wheelchair on the roadway at the time of the crash. The driver is cooperative and assisting in the investigation.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from businesses in the area and from the dash camera on the ambulance. From that information, investigators have ruled out speed as a factor.

State Blvd was closed during the investigation but has been reopened.