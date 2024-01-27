Fort Wayne man found guilty of lesser charge in 2021 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been found not guilty of murder in connection to a shooting that took place on Christmas Eve in 2021.

36-year-old Jacob Chacon was acquitted of murder, but found guilty of reckless homicide with a firearm enhancement in a shooting, which resulted in the death of 30-year-old Brittany Deck. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the shooting stemmed from an argument about infidelity at a residence on South Lafayette Street.

According to authorities, police were alerted to the scene around 9 p.m. on December 24, 2021, following reports of a woman deceased in the home. Despite efforts to save her, Deck was pronounced dead at the scene, and subsequent investigations confirmed her death as a homicide.

Chacon was arrested by law enforcement officers and faced charges of murder along with a firearm enhancement related to the shooting. However, after the trial, prosecutors revealed that the jury returned a verdict of guilty on the lesser charge of reckless homicide, coupled with the firearm enhancement. Notably, Chacon was found not guilty of the more serious charge of murder.

Related: Christmas Eve shooting ruled a homicide in Fort Wayne