January 27, 2024
Local News

Semi filled with animals from Shrine Circus engulfed in flames on I-69

by Jon Zimney0
(Photo supplied/Indiana State Police)

It was just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, when Indiana State Police troopers spotted the cab of a 2012 Volvo semi-truck and trailer engulfed in flames. The driver, a Sarasota, Florida man, was able to get out of the semi without injury.

(Photo supplied/Indiana State Police)

While approaching the semi, troopers learned that the trailer was loaded with animals from the Shrine Circus.

They entered the trailer and were able to rescue the animals with help from a member of the Shrine Circus.

(Photo supplied/Indiana State Police)

 

 

 

 

They rescued five zebras, four camels, and a miniature horse. Additional officers on the scene were able to secure all the animals until other trucks from the Shrine Circus arrived.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that an equipment failure was the cause of the fire.

Two troopers were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and later released without further injury. The animals were not injured.

