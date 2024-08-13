August 13, 2024
PFW lands two grants for recycling research projects

Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student Shafayet Silvy places plastic bottles on the conveyor belt to be sorted into the most appropriate classification.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Purdue Fort Wayne has received two grants totalling more than $500,000 for recycling research.

The first is funding a two-year, $100,000 effort to help create a machine to sort a variety of recyclable plastic bottles for conversion into chemicals and other usable materials while also reducing production costs.

The second grant of over $400,000 was submitted with UHV Technologies and Penn State University to work on sorting batteries for recycling. This three-year project has the goal of increasing consumer participation in battery recycling programs, improving the economics of recycling, and establishing state and local collection programs.

