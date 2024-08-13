Fort Wayne man dies after blowing stop sign, t-boning car

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is dead after blowing a stop sign Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Adams County police responded to the intersection of County Roads 200 West and 500 North for an accident. An investigation revealed 89-year-old Wendell Hartman missed a stop sign and t-boned 18-year-old Arsalie Morgan on 500 North.

The collision caused Morgan’s vehicle to leave the roadway, travel through a residential yard, strike a tree and a pair of parked vehicles in a driveway. One of the parked vehicle’s was pushed and caused damage to a residence.

Morgan was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Hartman was also hospitalized and later died.

The crash is under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.