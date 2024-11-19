PFW gets $160K grant to expand support of scholarship program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Purdue Fort Wayne has received a big grant to expand its support of 21st Century Scholars.

The $160,000 grant helps students from families that meet certain income eligibility guidelines pay up to 100% of tuition at public colleges in Indiana and part of the tuition at private or independent colleges. At PFW, approximately 13% of its students this semester are in school because of a 21st Century Scholarship.

PFW is using the funds to bolster various resources and services, steps that include the addition of two college success coaches who will focus exclusively on the internal and external elements of the university’s 21st Century Scholars pipeline.

“Through this generous grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, we are able to demonstrate our broader commitment to accessibility, retention, and student success,” said Ryan Wooley, PFW’s associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “With the addition of our two new coaches, PFW can also strengthen its off-campus engagement with area high schools and other important connections across the community.”

PFW’s new college success coaches are Madeline Minobe and DeShawn Woods. Their primary responsibilities will be to engage, support, and retain students who are in school because of the program, while also driving increased enrollment, persistence, degree completion, and the facilitation of high-demand career opportunities.

“By investing in the support for our students who are a part of the 21st Century Scholars program, we are investing in the future of our community,” said Giang Petroviak, PFW’s director of student success initiatives. “This new funding allows us to better assist scholars from the moment they begin exploring college options in high school all the way through to their graduation, empowering them to succeed and earn their Purdue degree here at PFW.”

Wooley and Petroviak were joined by Ron Herrell, PFW’s director of financial aid, during the grant submission process.