Community, politicians voice concerns over proposed casino

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Politicians were met with backlash during a town hall in a New Haven barn Monday night over the proposed casino.

State Representative Dave Heine, State Senator Tyler Johnson and Liz Brown were on hand alongside several hundred people who were there to ask questions and voice concerns.

The proposal is likely to head to a vote in the Indiana statehouse early next year, and all three politicans who spoke at the meeting said they’ll be voting against it.

The process continues Tuesday when the casino hosts a vendor fair.