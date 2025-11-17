Pint & Slice To Close At End Of Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A longtime downtown Fort Wayne staple is preparing to close its doors at the end of the year, citing sharply rising food costs.

816 Pint & Slice, located on South Calhoun Street, announced the decision Monday morning in a Facebook post. The family-owned pizzeria said the cost of ingredients has nearly doubled, making it impossible to sustain operations in its small, handmade kitchen.

“So we’ve made the tough but proud choice to close up shop on our own terms, with our standards high and our chins up,” the post read.

Owners say the restaurant’s final day of business will be New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31.

According to our partner in news at 21ALIVE, the Thomas family opened Pint & Slice in 2007, introducing a first-of-its-kind concept to downtown Fort Wayne and quickly becoming a favorite among residents and visitors.

In their announcement, the owners thanked customers for years of support and encouraged residents to continue dining local.