Man Accused Of Delphi Murders Wants Judge Removed From Case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The attorneys for the man accused of the Delphi murders now want the judge removed from the case.

The new demand was part of a series of filings Thursday in the case of Richard Allen.

Judge Frances Gull, the special judge appointed for the trial nearly one year ago, announced in a hearing last week that attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin were stepping down from Allen’s defense.

Thursday’s filing accuses Gull of “ambushing” Rozzi and Baldwin with a choice: “suffer a public shaming AND be removed from the case or to voluntarily withdraw.”

The trial for Allen was supposed to begin in January, but that is likely to be delayed.