FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police arrested a wanted man who is accused of stabbing another at Indiana Tech last week.

21-year-old Isaiah McKee was arrested downtown Thursday night just before 9 p.m. Police accuse McKee of stabbing a man on Sept. 19 on the Indiana Tech campus.

He’s been charged with aggravated battery, which could lead to more than 15 years in prison.

An initial court date has not been set.