Trine dedicates new college of health in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Trine University dedicated its Brooks College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne on Friday.

The facility is located near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Featuring 110,000 square feet of space, it’s by far the largest building project in Trine University’s history. Developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, the facility opened for classes in August.

It offers state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories and features, in partnership with the Parkview Mirro Center, an innovative Simulated Patient Care Center (SimCenter) including mock surgery and Emergency Room suites and exam and patient rooms.

Parkview will use the SimCenter and other facilities in the BCHP for training its staff.

The building also contains ample resources for student support, including a library, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.

The new $42.5 million facility, which eventually will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students, is home to Trine’s programs in physical therapy, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy and surgical technology. Additional degree programs are planned.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted in May 2023 to name the facility and the academic department it houses in honor of Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., and his wife Melanie, in recognition of their transformational leadership, commitment to excellence and impact.

Trine University purchased an additional 43 acres of land from Parkview Health in September 2023 to continue to grow its health professions programs.