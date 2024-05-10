Police Clear Area In Waynedale, Investigate Possible Explosives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police are investigating a metal pipe that was found in a car, during a traffic stop near the Do It Best in Waynedale. The driver of the car was being arrested on separate charges and police were preparing to tow the vehicle, but during a search, they discovered a pipe. A K-9 officer indicated that pipe might contain explosives, Police called out their team and evacuated the scene immediately. The pipe was removed without incident and investigators will continue to examine the pipe and its content.