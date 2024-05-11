May 11, 2024
Uncategorized

The Botanical Conservatory Mother’s Day Plant Sale Is In Full Swing

by David Scheie0
Tender pink kalanchoe flowers and succulents in pots placed on stall in floral market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It takes place at the McMillen Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

More than 700 varieties of plants will be on hand, and advisors will be available to answer questions and offer recommendations during the sale.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the sale includes locally grown herbs, vegetable starts, flowering perennials, native plants, annuals, mixed containers, hanging baskets, houseplants, bonsai, and a variety of seeds.

Funds from the sale will help support the Botanical Conservatory.

Related posts

Indiana Deer Hunters Urged To Remember Safety Tips

WOWO News

More time for math classes in Fort Wayne Community Schools?

Jay Prince

Fort Wayne Police to clampdown on school bus stop violations

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.