The Botanical Conservatory Mother’s Day Plant Sale Is In Full Swing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It takes place at the McMillen Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

More than 700 varieties of plants will be on hand, and advisors will be available to answer questions and offer recommendations during the sale.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the sale includes locally grown herbs, vegetable starts, flowering perennials, native plants, annuals, mixed containers, hanging baskets, houseplants, bonsai, and a variety of seeds.

Funds from the sale will help support the Botanical Conservatory.