Police Department Update: Officer-Involved Shooting On St. Mary’s Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is providing an official update regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place on Monday, September 22, 2025, in the 2100 block of St. Mary’s Avenue.

During the incident, one of the officers sustained injuries and is currently receiving care at a local hospital and is in stable condition. The officer’s identity is not released at this time.

The suspect involved in the incident succumbed to injuries at the scene. No additional suspects are being sought in connection with this case.

As with all officer-involved shootings, this incident is now part of an active and thorough investigation.