Dump Truck Overturns On SR 8, Driver Seriously Injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A dump truck driver was seriously injured Monday after his vehicle veered off State Road 8 near the intersection of County Road 49, overturning and spilling its load of asphalt onto private property.

According to authorities, the truck was traveling eastbound on SR 8 when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway to the south. The vehicle continued along the south embankment, striking a phone utility box, a road sign, and residential landscape lighting before overturning.

The force of the crash caused the dump truck to spill its load across the affected property. Emergency responders arrived on scene and had to extricate the driver, who was trapped inside the cab.

The driver sustained serious injuries, including a large laceration to the head and hand, and was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to clear debris and investigate the cause of the crash. No other vehicles were involved, and no residents were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by local authorities.