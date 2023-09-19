First Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Set For Sept. 28th

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee is set to hold first impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he is directing the U.S. House to open an impeachment inquiry on Biden.

McCarthy said that House investigations so far “paint a picture of a culture of corruption” around the Biden family.

McCarthy is launching the inquiry without a House vote, and it’s unclear if he would even have enough support from his slim GOP majority.

The hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.