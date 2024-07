ANGOLA, IN– A man has been arrested after a shooting at a parking lot in Pokagon State Park. Indiana State Police, Conservation Police, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the events that led up to man getting shot in the leg, and bullet fragments hitting two others, including a 9-year-old girl.

A 25-year-old man, Maung Oker Aung, has been arrested and booked at Steuben County Jail. Aung was the 911 caller and is claiming self-defense.