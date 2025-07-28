Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Marion, Ind. (WOWO) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Peru Post have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Marion, IN.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10:17 a.m. on July 27, 2025, officers with the Marion Police Department were called to investigate a shots-fired call that occurred near the intersection of 4th and Western Street in Marion, where a passenger in a white SUV was alleged to have fired shots at a pedestrian. As officers were heading to this location, an officer saw a vehicle that matched the description from the original call near the intersection of 1St Street and D Street. The officer then saw a passenger in the white SUV actively engaged in firing shots from the SUV towards a pedestrian that is believed to be the same target of the original shots-fired call. The officer then engaged the suspect and fired his weapon. Following this engagement, the suspect then fled on foot and has not been located at the time of this release.

It is not believed that anyone was hit by the shots fired by the suspect or the police officer. Several homes were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Any inquiries into the duty status or identity of the officer involved can be directed to the Marion Police Department.

At the conclusion of this investigation, all information will be turned over to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review. There is no other information to release currently.