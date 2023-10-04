Jim Banks Supports Jim Jordan For Speaker Of The House

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – Republican House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, from Ohio, announced he is running for speaker after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by a small group of rebels within his own party.

Jim Jordan becomes the first GOP lawmaker to put his hat in the ring for what’s sure to be a competitive race. Jordan said Wednesday morning that he would step up to run for the job.

At least three House Republicans – Jim Banks of Indiana, Mike Carey of Ohio and Darrell Issa of California – have come out in support of Jordan. Banks said on Fort Wayne’s Morning News Wednesday that “There’s only one guy for the job, and that’s Jim Jordan.”

Jordan will likely have the support of conservatives and others in the right wing of the GOP conference, but it’s unclear if he can win the support of enough moderates. House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day.