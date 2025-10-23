Police: One Dead After South Lafayette Shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s south side after a man was found shot inside a home Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of South Lafayette Street just before 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local trauma hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.

Detectives spent the evening canvassing the neighborhood, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing nearby surveillance footage. Authorities say there’s no current threat to the public.

South Lafayette Street will remain restricted to one lane until about 10:30 p.m. while police process the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

Anyone with information or security footage is urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.

