PFW Golfers Jump into Action to Save Man After Crash into Pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two Purdue Fort Wayne students are being hailed as heroes after rescuing an elderly man whose car plunged into a pond late Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the crash happened around 11:47 a.m. near Sawmill Woods Boulevard and St. Joe Center Road, next to the Wyndmere neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived just minutes later, they found the man sitting safely on the shoreline while his car remained submerged in the pond.

Purdue Fort Wayne golf team members A.J. Agnew and Landon Smith were driving to the grocery store when they witnessed the vehicle cross the intersection, hit a curb, and veer into the water.

“We jumped straight in the water,” Agnew told 21-Alive“We were able to get him to unlock the door, pull him out, and get him up on land. Someone brought a blanket to keep him warm until help arrived.”

The students said the man appeared dizzy and disoriented after being pulled from the vehicle. Fire officials confirmed he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The FWFD Water Rescue Team helped remove the car from the pond, while Fort Wayne Police and TRAA also assisted on scene.

Investigators say a medical episode may have caused the driver to lose control.