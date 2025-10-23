Lawmakers Target Left-Wing Education Agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) Republican lawmakers and education advocates are sounding the alarm over what they call deepening ideological influence in public schools, pointing to curriculum guides, union activity, and third-party training offers.

At the center of criticism is the Zinn Education Project (ZEP)—named after left-wing historian Howard Zinn—which promotes classroom lessons such as Abolish Columbus Day, Teach Climate Justice, and Teach the Fight for Queer Liberation. ZEP is a partner of the National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teachers’ union. One Oregon teacher reportedly told Fox News, “My entire curriculum is based on lessons from the Zinn Education Project.”

Neither the NEA nor ZEP responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are investigating the NEA, alleging the union profited from educators’ retirement accounts.

Former Oklahoma Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters, now heading the Teacher Freedom Alliance, accused unions of pushing Marxist ideology and pledged to “destroy the teachers unions.”

Also drawing GOP scrutiny is CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has offered to help train teachers. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has warned that CAIR “should never have access to our nation’s children.” CAIR, in turn, called that claim “manufactured anti-Muslim hysteria.”

The debate underscores rising tensions over who shapes what students learn—and who gets a say in the nation’s classrooms.