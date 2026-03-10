Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Astrid Hernandez, 11, was last seen Tuesday in the 2000 block of Nelson Street.

Hernandez is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 84 pounds, with straight black hair reaching the middle of her back and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shoes, and she was carrying a black book bag with the number 193.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.