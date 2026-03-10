Mental Health Provider Shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A staggering majority of Hoosiers struggling with mental health conditions are being “locked out” of the care they need.

A new report released Tuesday by the national advocacy group Inseparable reveals that Indiana is currently meeting only 32 percent of its mental health workforce needs.

The findings, detailed in The Workforce Report: Bridging the Mental Health Care Gap, paint a grim picture of a state struggling with low provider pay, high education costs, and extreme burnout among clinicians.

The report identifies a significant pay disparity as a primary driver of the shortage. In Indiana, for every $1.00 earned by a traditional medical or surgical clinician, a psychiatrist earns just 80 cents.

This 20 percent pay gap is deterring new doctors from entering the field and pushing current providers out of insurance networks. Consequently, Indiana patients are forced to seek out-of-network care 3.6 times more often for mental health services than for physical medical procedures, often resulting in exorbitant out-of-pocket costs.

Indiana’s struggles mirror a national trend where nearly half of all Americans with mental health conditions receive no treatment. The crisis is even more acute for those with substance use disorders, where more than 80 percent of patients go without care.

Key National Findings from the Inseparable Report:

Catastrophic Shortages: At least 17 states report “catastrophic” shortages of community mental health providers.

Unmet Needs: No state in the U.S. meets more than 58 percent of its workforce needs; nearly half of all states meet less than 25 percent.

Network Barriers: Harmful insurance practices and burdensome licensing requirements are cited as major hurdles keeping professionals from staying in the field.

“Across the country, people are reaching out for help and facing endless waitlists, exorbitant out-of-pocket costs, or no providers at all,” said Angela Kimball**, Chief Advocacy Officer at Inseparable. “This has life-and-death consequences.”

Proposed Solutions for Indiana

The report doesn’t just identify the problems; it outlines a roadmap for state legislators to bridge the gap. Recommended policy shifts include:

1. Reimbursement Reform: Increasing provider pay to match medical surgical rates.

2. Licensure Reform: Making it easier for out-of-state clinicians to practice in Indiana via telehealth or license reciprocity.

3. Workforce Pipelines: Lowering the cost of education for mental health professionals to encourage new entries into the field.

“We need to make it easier for providers to join and stay in the workforce,” Kimball added, “so that families can access the care they need in their communities at a price they can afford.”