Police Seek Help Finding Fugitive Non-compliant Registered Sex Offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On February 5th, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Mitchell Wayne Hephner charging him with 2 counts of level 5 felony Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender.

The warrant follows a Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations that Hephner failed to comply with Indiana’s Sex and Violent Offender Registry requirements.

Since the issuance of the arrest warrant, Hephner has allegedly failed to appear in person at the Sheriff’s Office to update his registration information.

Hephner is described as a white male standing 6″01″ tall and weighing approximately 190 lbs.

He has long brown hair, brown eyes, and is known to wear a goatee or beard.

Hephner has numerous tattoos all over his body including his face.

He is believed to be in Williams County, OH, or the southern Michigan area.

However, Hephner also has ties to the Dekalb and Allen County, IN areas.

He was last known to be driving a black 2008 Mercury Milan with an Indiana license plate of NGG747.

Anyone with information on Mitchell Hephner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 Ext. 5224, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867), or your local law enforcement agency.