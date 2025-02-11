Matthew 25 Health and Care Awarded $15,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Matthew 25 Health and Care of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

This generous grant will be used to upgrade the healthcare facility’s computer systems, many of which are currently outdated.

New technology is vital for enhancing patient care with modern tools and improving data management and accessibility.

Matthew 25 provides comprehensive medical, dental, mental health and vision care to adults with low income and no health insurance.

As Fort Wayne’s only full-time safety-net health organization, Matthew 25 operates at no cost to patients and does not accept governmental or insurance funding.

Matthew 25 relies on the generosity of individuals, companies, and foundations.

For more information about Matthew 25 or to support its community efforts, please visit http://matthew25online.org or call the office at 260-469-0468.

Matthew 25 is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations are 100% tax deductible.

“St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has been a significant supporter of Matthew 25 and our mission for many years! We are so grateful for their dedication to making the community a healthier place; helping to provide access to quality healthcare for the most vulnerable populations,” declares Matthew 25 CEO, Michelle Creager, CPA. “Having community partners like St. Joseph Community Health Foundation support us to fulfill our mission is truly a blessing.”