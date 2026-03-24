Red Cross urges Hoosiers to donate ahead of national Giving Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO)— The American Red Cross is urging people across Indiana to support disaster relief efforts as spring weather increases the risk of floods, fires and severe storms.

Officials say the organization relies on public donations and volunteers to respond quickly when families lose homes or belongings during emergencies. Supporters are being encouraged to contribute ahead of Red Cross Giving Day on March 25 to help ensure resources are available when disasters strike.

Communities across the Indiana region have already seen significant need. More than 2,000 families were impacted by disasters in 2025, including tornadoes, flooding, severe winter weather and home fires, according to the American Red Cross Indiana Region. Volunteers have continued responding this year as well, assisting more than 370 people after 318 local disaster incidents since the beginning of 2026.

Home fires make up the majority of those emergencies, though the organization says volunteers have also helped residents affected by recent tornadoes in northwest Indiana and a fire at a senior living apartment complex in Danville.

Donations collected through Giving Day are used to help the organization prepare before emergencies occur. The funds help stock warehouses with relief supplies, train volunteers and maintain vehicles and equipment needed for disaster response operations.

Officials say contributions also help the Red Cross quickly open shelters and provide meals, emergency supplies and emotional support to families during the early hours after a disaster.

The organization says even small contributions can have an impact. A donation of 20 dollars can help provide a full day of meals for someone affected by a disaster, according to the American Red Cross Indiana Region.

In addition to financial donations, the Red Cross says community members can support its mission by volunteering or donating blood. Severe weather events this year have disrupted thousands of blood donations, creating additional challenges for maintaining a stable supply for hospitals.

The American Red Cross Indiana Region serves about 6.9 million people across 104 counties in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio. Officials say the organization continues to rely heavily on volunteers and community support to provide emergency services and humanitarian aid during disasters.