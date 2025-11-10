Poll Shows Divided Republican Views on Special Session

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A poll commissioned by Indiana Conservation Voters indicates that 51% of Hoosiers oppose Governor Mike Braun’s proposal to redraw legislative boundaries this year.

The survey also found that 72% of respondents prioritize issues like lowering energy costs and reducing property taxes over redistricting. Views among Republicans are mixed regarding legislators who oppose the Governor’s special session, currently scheduled for December 1st.

The findings suggest that while redistricting remains on the legislative agenda, voters are more focused on immediate economic concerns.